Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $15.70 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

