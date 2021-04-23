Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NYSE:STL opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

