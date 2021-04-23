Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

