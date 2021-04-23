Stelco (TSE:STLC) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STLC. CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.