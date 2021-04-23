Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.