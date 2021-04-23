State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 770 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

