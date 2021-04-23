State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,353 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $153.85 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

