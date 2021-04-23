State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,229 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $22,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

