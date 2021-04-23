State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.