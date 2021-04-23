State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.27 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

