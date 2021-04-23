State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

CHDN opened at $212.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.48.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

