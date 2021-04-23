Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.