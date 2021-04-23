Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equillium alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Equillium, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.