Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $94,000 in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Celsion Co. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

