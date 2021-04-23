Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

