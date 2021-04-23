Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Costamare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

