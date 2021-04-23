Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MediWound worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. MediWound Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

