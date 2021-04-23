Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

FRSX has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FRSX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

