Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $430,157.04.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.64 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.66.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

