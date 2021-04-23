Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Raised by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 0.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 271,938 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

