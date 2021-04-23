Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Spirit Realty Capital traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -573.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

