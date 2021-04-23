Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

