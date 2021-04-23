SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $521,580.03 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $521,580.03 and $298.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,717.15 or 1.00151550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.51 or 0.01235863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00510998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00356793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

