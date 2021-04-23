Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.91.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.32. 13,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,597. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.00. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$42.35.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.