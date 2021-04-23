Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.