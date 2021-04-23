SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 19,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,097. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.