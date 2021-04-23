Spark Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPKE opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.71. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.