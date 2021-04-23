Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 125,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.