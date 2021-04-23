Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.71.

SON opened at $64.35 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

