Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 437,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,440. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

