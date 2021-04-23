Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.05, but opened at $60.04. Snap shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 604,713 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

