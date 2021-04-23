Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
SNBR stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.
In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.
