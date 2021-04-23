SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 2,418,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,191. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

