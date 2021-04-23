Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 4.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.23 and last traded at $115.75. Approximately 4,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,496,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $16,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.