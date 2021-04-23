Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $144.65

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.65, but opened at $162.00. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 14,430 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58.
In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
