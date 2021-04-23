Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $144.65

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.65, but opened at $162.00. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 14,430 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

