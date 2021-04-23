Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Sika has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

