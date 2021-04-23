Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €55.30 ($65.06) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.82 ($56.26).

ETR:SHL opened at €48.85 ($57.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.97. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

