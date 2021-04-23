Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON ABF traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,294 ($29.97). 440,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The stock has a market cap of £18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,416.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,194.14.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

