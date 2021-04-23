Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON ABF traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,294 ($29.97). 440,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The stock has a market cap of £18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,416.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,194.14.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.