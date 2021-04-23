Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.11) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.74. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £603.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

