Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,939,153.60 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.
NYSE FOUR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.
Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.