Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,939,153.60 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE FOUR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 369,037 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.