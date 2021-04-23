Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

S traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. 55,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

