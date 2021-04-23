SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.