Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,280.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.19 million and $83,280.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

