Semux Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Semux has a market cap of $383,958.46 and $9.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00027107 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.