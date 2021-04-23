SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.99. 1,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 596,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

