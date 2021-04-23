Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

