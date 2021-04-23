SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 11,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,543. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 187,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $72,825,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

