SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.08 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

