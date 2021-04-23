SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.08 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.
In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.
