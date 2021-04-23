Seaport Global Securities Comments on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.
Spirit Airlines stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,997,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,823,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.