Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $174.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

